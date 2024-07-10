Genesis Alkali Hiring Supervisors, Industrial Maintenance Mechanic, Project Managers

Genesis Alkali operates a multi-faceted mining and production facility in Green River, Wyoming supplying some of the best-known products used around the globe.

We operate the world’s largest natural soda ash and sodium specialty product mine and production site, and strive to harness the latest technological innovations to better serve our customers.

Genesis Alkali employs approximately 950 people at eight processing plants and an underground mining operation that is 1,600 feet (488 meters) below the Earth’s surface.

We are proud of employing several generations of reliable, hard-working families over many decades and are determined to maintain a culture of safety as a core value.

Highly competitive salary commensurate with experience.

Medical, Dental, Life & Disability Insurance, Vision, Flexible Spending (Medical and Dependent Care) and Health Savings Accounts, and Pre-paid Legal, beginning first day of employment; company funds a portion of HSA.

Retirement – 401(k) Savings and Investment Plan for Salaried employees, company makes Safe Harbor matching contributions (fully vested) of 100% up to the first 5% of eligible pay you contribute; additionally, Company makes discretionary contributions up to 5% of eligible pay in the first quarter of the following year (three-year vesting requirement). Pension for Hourly Union employees plus an opportunity to participate in a 401(k) savings plan. The company does not provide a matching contribution for pension-eligible employees.

Tuition reimbursement programs are available to qualifying employees for approved programs.

Subsidized transportation to our plant from Green River, Rock Springs, and the Bridger Valley.

