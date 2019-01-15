Genesis Alkali Hiring Underground Mine Maintenance Supervisor (PM)*

Posting Title:Underground Mine Electrical Engineer
Internal Title: Electrical Engineer
Location:Green River, WY
Pay Grade(s): 16-18

Position Summary

The Underground Mine Electrical Engineer works with others on the Mine staff to support all facets of mine operations. The Electrical Engineer will have exposure to the full spectrum of electrical systems, high voltage to micro control and SCADA maintenance. Duties include maintaining and  the electrical controls on the Mine’s troubleshooting service hoists. The Electrical Engineer participates with various project teams to provide expertise  as needed to support progress; also, the Electrical Engineer functions within the Mine Maintenance group on day-to-day activities.

Join an industry leader… 

– World’s largest producer of natural soda ash
– Excellent pay and benefits
– Safe and responsible operations
– Career development and growth opportunities

Primary Responsibilities

  • Assist in operation and maintenance of mine electrical and control systems
  • Developing high-level engineering support for the mine focusing on electrical and control systems
  • Development of engineering deliverables for capital projects
  • Long-term mine engineering plan for electricalstandards
  • Coordinate long term facility siting plans
  • Manage discipline engineering resources required to complete assignments
  • Coordinate and own site engineering standards with CES and Maintenance
  • Ensure projects comply with regulatory requirements
  • Compliance with process safety, ergonomics, OSHA, MSHA, ISO 9000, environmental agencies, applicable codes and regulatory agencies
  • Other duties as assigned
Required Skills & Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree from an accredited 4-year college or university in Electrical Engineering

Preferred Skills & Experience

  • 4 years of project and electrical and instrumentation engineering experience
  • Electrical Engineering experience within an underground mining environment
  • EasyPower and SAP experience
  • High voltage power distribution
  • Familiarity with variable frequency drives and PLC’s (Allen Bradley) preferred

Why Join Genesis Alkali?

  • Highly competitive salary commensurate with experience
  • Medical, Dental, Life & Disability Insurance, Vision, Flexible Spending (Medical and Dependent Care) and Health Savings Accounts, and Pre-paid Legal, beginning first day of employment; company funds a portion of HSA
  • 401(k) Savings and Investment Plan – Company makes Safe Harbor matching contributions (fully vested) of 100% up to the first 5% of eligible pay you contribute; additionally, Company makes discretionary contributions (three year vesting) of 5% of eligible pay, for a total of 10% Company contributions
  • Tuition reimbursement program covering 100% of approved courses based on academic performance
  • Transit benefit plan through Wage Works (Philadelphia)
  • Numerous company discounts

Genesis Alkali is the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, offering a secure, reliable and diverse range of high-quality product choices. Alkali mines and processes trona ore and manufactures soda ash that is used in the production of glass, detergents, chemical manufacturing, pulp and paper production, and water treatment.

It also produces sodium bicarbonate and other chemical compounds used in common industrial, agricultural, and household applications. Our main Alkali operations are in Green River, Wyoming, home of the world’s largest trona ore deposit, with a corporate office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Genesis Alkali, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Energy, L.P., (NYSE: GEL). Genesis Energy is a growth-oriented master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Through four divisions: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation, we provide an integrated suite of services to refineries, oil producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises.

For more information visit
www.genesisenergy.com or alkali.genesisenergy.com.

