Genesis Alkali Hiring Underground Mine Maintenance Supervisor (PM)*

Posting Title:Underground Mine Electrical Engineer
Internal Title: Electrical Engineer
Location:Green River, WY
Pay Grade(s): 16-18
Position Summary
The Underground Mine Electrical Engineer works with others on the Mine staff to support all facets of mine operations. The Electrical Engineer will have exposure to the full spectrum of electrical systems, high voltage to micro control and SCADA maintenance. Duties include maintaining and the electrical controls on the Mine’s troubleshooting service hoists. The Electrical Engineer participates with various project teams to provide expertise as needed to support progress; also, the Electrical Engineer functions within the Mine Maintenance group on day-to-day activities.
Primary Responsibilities
- Assist in operation and maintenance of mine electrical and control systems
- Developing high-level engineering support for the mine focusing on electrical and control systems
- Development of engineering deliverables for capital projects
- Long-term mine engineering plan for electricalstandards
- Coordinate long term facility siting plans
- Manage discipline engineering resources required to complete assignments
- Coordinate and own site engineering standards with CES and Maintenance
- Ensure projects comply with regulatory requirements
- Compliance with process safety, ergonomics, OSHA, MSHA, ISO 9000, environmental agencies, applicable codes and regulatory agencies
- Other duties as assigned
Required Skills & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited 4-year college or university in Electrical Engineering
Preferred Skills & Experience
- 4 years of project and electrical and instrumentation engineering experience
- Electrical Engineering experience within an underground mining environment
- EasyPower and SAP experience
- High voltage power distribution
- Familiarity with variable frequency drives and PLC’s (Allen Bradley) preferred
