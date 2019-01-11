Genesis Alkali Hiring Underground Mine Reliability Engineer

Posting Title:Underground Mine Reliability Engineer
Internal Title: Mechanical Reliability Engineer
Location:Green River, Wyoming
Pay Grade(s): 18-21

Position Summary

This position is critical to the success of the mine as it is responsible for the eliminations/minimization of production losses associated with unplanned MI issues. This person will own the Mechanical Integrity program and maintain service documentation and other records for asset history.  The ideal candidate will  have a passion to succeed and the energy and drive for results.

Join an industry leader… 

– World’s largest producer of natural soda ash
– Excellent pay and benefits
– Safe and responsible operations
– Career development and growth opportunities

Primary Responsibilities

  • Mechanical records, equipment files
  • Mechanical and Mechanical Integrity (MI) PMs
    • Start up and implement a maintenance PM system
    • Establish procedures and checklists around a reliability-based system
    • Participate in MI audits
  • Compliance with MSHA rules and regulations and applicable codes and regulatory requirements
  • Standardization of mine mechanical equipment
  • Maintenance Engineering projects and support for overall equipment reliability improvements
  • Weekend duty (rotating)
  • Other duties as assigned
Required Skills & Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree from an accredited 4-year college or university in Mechanical Engineering
  • 2 years of Project or Maintenance Engineering experience

Preferred Skills & Experience

  • 8 years of Project or Maintenance Engineering experience
  • 15 years of substantial, real-world, heavy industry experience in a reliability role
  • CRMP certification
  • Underground mining experience

Why Join Genesis Alkali?

  • Highly competitive salary commensurate with experience
  • Medical, Dental, Life & Disability Insurance, Vision, Flexible Spending (Medical and Dependent Care) and Health Savings Accounts, and Pre-paid Legal, beginning first day of employment; company funds a portion of HSA
  • 401(k) Savings and Investment Plan – Company makes Safe Harbor matching contributions (fully vested) of 100% up to the first 5% of eligible pay you contribute; additionally, Company makes discretionary contributions (three year vesting) of 5% of eligible pay, for a total of 10% Company contributions
  • Tuition reimbursement program covering 100% of approved courses based on academic performance
  • Transit benefit plan through Wage Works (Philadelphia)
  • Numerous company discounts

Genesis Alkali is the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, offering a secure, reliable and diverse range of high-quality product choices. Alkali mines and processes trona ore and manufactures soda ash that is used in the production of glass, detergents, chemical manufacturing, pulp and paper production, and water treatment.

It also produces sodium bicarbonate and other chemical compounds used in common industrial, agricultural, and household applications. Our main Alkali operations are in Green River, Wyoming, home of the world’s largest trona ore deposit, with a corporate office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Genesis Alkali, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Energy, L.P., (NYSE: GEL). Genesis Energy is a growth-oriented master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Through four divisions: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation, we provide an integrated suite of services to refineries, oil producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises.

For more information visit
www.genesisenergy.com or alkali.genesisenergy.com.

