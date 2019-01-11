Genesis Alkali Hiring Underground Mine Reliability Engineer

Posting Title:Underground Mine Reliability Engineer
Internal Title: Mechanical Reliability Engineer
Location:Green River, Wyoming
Pay Grade(s): 18-21
Position Summary
This position is critical to the success of the mine as it is responsible for the eliminations/minimization of production losses associated with unplanned MI issues. This person will own the Mechanical Integrity program and maintain service documentation and other records for asset history. The ideal candidate will have a passion to succeed and the energy and drive for results.
Primary Responsibilities
- Mechanical records, equipment files
- Mechanical and Mechanical Integrity (MI) PMs
- Start up and implement a maintenance PM system
- Establish procedures and checklists around a reliability-based system
- Participate in MI audits
- Compliance with MSHA rules and regulations and applicable codes and regulatory requirements
- Standardization of mine mechanical equipment
- Maintenance Engineering projects and support for overall equipment reliability improvements
- Weekend duty (rotating)
- Other duties as assigned
Required Skills & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited 4-year college or university in Mechanical Engineering
- 2 years of Project or Maintenance Engineering experience
Preferred Skills & Experience
- 8 years of Project or Maintenance Engineering experience
- 15 years of substantial, real-world, heavy industry experience in a reliability role
- CRMP certification
- Underground mining experience
