Genesis Alkali Supports United Way

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Together, employees of Genesis Alkali and United Steelworkers Local 13214 raised $107,013 during their United Way of Southwest Wyoming workplace campaign for local community programs.

The employee pledges advance United Way’s vision of a community where all individuals and families achieve their potential through education, income stability and healthy lives.

In order to achieve its mission, United Way partners with various agencies throughout Sweetwater County. Current organizations that receive grants from United Way are: Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County; Food Bank of Sweetwater County; Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters; Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center: Social Emotional and Kindergarten Readiness; Sweetwater Family Resource Center: Family Independence and Family Visitation; Western Wyoming Reproductive Health; Young at Heart: Early Learning Center, In Home Services and Special Diet Meals; Youth Alternative Home Association; YWCA: Financial Empowerment and Center for Families and Children.

“The donations made by employees of Genesis Alkali and United Steelworkers Local 13214 are truly appreciated. With their help, children are able to attend preschool and afterschool programs as well as helping families put food on the table. We hope that their generosity will inspire others to join the fight against our community’s problems. We all win when we work together,” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

For more information contact Frink at kfrink@swunitedway.org or 307-362-5003.