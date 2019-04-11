Genesis Hiring Electrical Engineers

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
8
Views

Posting Title: Electrical Engineering Project ManagerElectrical Maintenance Engineer, Electrical Engineer
Location:Green River, WY

Are you a degreed electrical engineer with a passion for manufacturing, processing or mining?

Have you dreamed of living in a sportsman’s paradise in the Great American West?

Genesis Alkali has several positions immediately available for degreed electrical engineers with experience managing projects and people, to support our six chemical processing plants, on-site utilities plant and underground mine at our Green River WY campus.

Whether your forte is design, maintenance or project management, we offer opportunities for professional and technical growth.

Join an industry leader… 

– World’s largest producer of natural soda ash
– Excellent pay and benefits
– Safe and responsible operations
– Career development and growth opportunities

See Full Descriptions

Why Join Genesis Alkali?

  • Highly competitive salary commensurate with experience
  • Medical, Dental, Life & Disability Insurance, Vision, Flexible Spending (Medical and Dependent Care) and Health Savings Accounts, and Pre-paid Legal, beginning first day of employment; company funds a portion of HSA
  • 401(k) Savings and Investment Plan – Company makes Safe Harbor matching contributions (fully vested) of 100% up to the first 5% of eligible pay you contribute; additionally, Company makes discretionary contributions (three year vesting) of 5% of eligible pay, for a total of 10% Company contributions
  • Tuition reimbursement program covering 100% of approved courses based on academic performance

MORE CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

Genesis Alkali is the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, offering a secure, reliable and diverse range of high-quality product choices. Alkali mines and processes trona ore and manufactures soda ash that is used in the production of glass, detergents, chemical manufacturing, pulp and paper production, and water treatment.

It also produces sodium bicarbonate and other chemical compounds used in common industrial, agricultural, and household applications. Our main Alkali operations are in Green River, Wyoming, home of the world’s largest trona ore deposit, with a corporate office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Genesis Alkali, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Energy, L.P., (NYSE: GEL). Genesis Energy is a growth-oriented master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Through four divisions: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation, we provide an integrated suite of services to refineries, oil producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises.

For more information visit
www.genesisenergy.com or alkali.genesisenergy.com.

Find Your Career Today!

See what other career opportunities are available at Genesis Alakali HERE.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR