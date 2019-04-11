Genesis Hiring Electrical Engineers

Posting Title: Electrical Engineering Project Manager, Electrical Maintenance Engineer, Electrical Engineer
Location:Green River, WY
Are you a degreed electrical engineer with a passion for manufacturing, processing or mining?
Have you dreamed of living in a sportsman’s paradise in the Great American West?
Genesis Alkali has several positions immediately available for degreed electrical engineers with experience managing projects and people, to support our six chemical processing plants, on-site utilities plant and underground mine at our Green River WY campus.
Whether your forte is design, maintenance or project management, we offer opportunities for professional and technical growth.
Join an industry leader…
– World’s largest producer of natural soda ash
– Excellent pay and benefits
– Safe and responsible operations
– Career development and growth opportunities
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.