Genesis Hiring Mine Operations Trainer

Posting Title:Underground Mine Trainer
Location:Green River, WY
Position Summary
This is not just a job, it is an opportunity to make an impact on the safety and operations of the largest trona mine in the world. The person for this position is someone who loves a challenge, enjoys providing important information to new and existing employees, and finding new and better ways to improve processes. There is a lot of variety offered here so if you enjoy doing different tasks, are looking forward to finding a great team to support, and love championing new ideas, we want to talk with you.
Join an industry leader…
– World’s largest producer of natural soda ash
– Excellent pay and benefits
– Safe and responsible operations
– Career development and growth opportunities
Primary Responsibilities
- All training requirements in the mine
- Mine safety and operation procedure documentation
- Develop & write new policies & procedures
- Update policies & procedures as needed
- Train all employees on new & updated policies & procedures
- Maintain training records to meet ISO 9000 and MSHA requirements
- Equipment Isolation database
- Leadership/team building training
- Annual training plan
- Initial orientation of new employees to the mine
- Other duties as assigned
Required Skills & Experience
- High School diploma or equivalent (such as the GED) with 5 years of underground mining experience
- 3 years of Mine Rescue experience
- 3 years of Mine Rescue training experience
- MSHA underground instructor certification
- MSHA Mine Rescue instructor certification
- Wyoming mine foreman papers, or the ability to obtain within 1 year
- Intermediate MS Office skills, specifically in Word and PowerPoint
- Some on call weekend duty is required
Preferred Skills & Experience
- 10 years of underground mining experience strongly preferred
- 5 years of Mine Rescue experience
- 5 years of Mine Rescue training experience
- MSHA underground electrician card
- MSHA Dust sampling & maintenance certification
- MSHA underground low-oxygen methane detection certification
- EMT certification
- Redcross CPR, AED, and First Aid certification
