Genesis Hiring Mine Operations Trainer

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
74
Views

Posting Title:Underground Mine Trainer
Location:Green River, WY

Position Summary

This is not just a job, it is an opportunity to make an impact on the safety and operations of the largest trona mine in the world. The person for this position is someone who loves a challenge, enjoys providing important information to new and existing employees, and finding new and better ways to improve processes. There is a lot of variety offered here so if you enjoy doing different tasks, are looking forward to finding a great team to support,  and love championing new ideas, we want to talk with you.

Join an industry leader… 

– World’s largest producer of natural soda ash
– Excellent pay and benefits
– Safe and responsible operations
– Career development and growth opportunities

Primary Responsibilities

  • All training requirements in the mine
  • Mine safety and operation procedure documentation
  • Develop & write new policies & procedures
  • Update policies & procedures as needed
  • Train all employees on new & updated policies & procedures
  • Maintain training records to meet ISO 9000 and MSHA requirements
  • Equipment Isolation database
  • Leadership/team building training
  • Annual training plan
  • Initial orientation of new employees to the mine
  • Other duties as assigned
Apply Now!

Required Skills & Experience

  • High School diploma or equivalent (such as the GED) with 5 years of underground mining experience
  • 3 years of Mine Rescue experience
  • 3 years of Mine Rescue training experience
  • MSHA underground instructor certification
  • MSHA Mine Rescue instructor certification
  • Wyoming mine foreman papers, or the ability to obtain within 1 year
  • Intermediate MS Office skills, specifically in Word and PowerPoint
  • Some on call weekend duty is required

 

Preferred Skills & Experience

  • 10 years of underground mining experience strongly preferred
  • 5 years of Mine Rescue experience
  • 5 years of Mine Rescue training experience
  • MSHA underground electrician card
  • MSHA Dust sampling & maintenance certification
  • MSHA underground low-oxygen methane detection certification
  • EMT certification
  • Redcross CPR, AED, and First Aid certification

Why Join Genesis Alkali?

  • Highly competitive salary commensurate with experience
  • Medical, Dental, Life & Disability Insurance, Vision, Flexible Spending (Medical and Dependent Care) and Health Savings Accounts, and Pre-paid Legal, beginning first day of employment; company funds a portion of HSA
  • 401(k) Savings and Investment Plan – Company makes Safe Harbor matching contributions (fully vested) of 100% up to the first 5% of eligible pay you contribute; additionally, Company makes discretionary contributions (three year vesting) of 5% of eligible pay, for a total of 10% Company contributions
  • Tuition reimbursement program covering 100% of approved courses based on academic performance

MORE CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

Genesis Alkali is the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, offering a secure, reliable and diverse range of high-quality product choices. Alkali mines and processes trona ore and manufactures soda ash that is used in the production of glass, detergents, chemical manufacturing, pulp and paper production, and water treatment.

It also produces sodium bicarbonate and other chemical compounds used in common industrial, agricultural, and household applications. Our main Alkali operations are in Green River, Wyoming, home of the world’s largest trona ore deposit, with a corporate office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Genesis Alkali, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Energy, L.P., (NYSE: GEL). Genesis Energy is a growth-oriented master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Through four divisions: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation, we provide an integrated suite of services to refineries, oil producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises.

For more information visit
www.genesisenergy.com or alkali.genesisenergy.com.

Find Your Career Today!

See what other career opportunities are available at Genesis Alakali HERE.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR