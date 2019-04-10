Genesis Hiring Production Supervisor

Posting Title:Production Supervisor
Location:Green River, WY
Position Summary
This position supervises, trains, and directs an operations crew of up to 10 persons to achieve safe operations and meet production goals. The Production Supervisor works in one of eight plants at our Green River location, each of which presents unique opportunities in the complexity and scope of operations, environmental compliance and federal regulations.
Join an industry leader…
– World’s largest producer of natural soda ash
– Excellent pay and benefits
– Safe and responsible operations
– Career development and growth opportunities
Key Responsibilities
- Demonstrate Safety as the number one priority
- Ensure safe plant operation and product quality
- Foster crew participation and ownership of results
- Take accountability for team’s performance and metrics through short interval measures
- Engage crew members to instill a sense of urgency
- Consistently manage performance
- Confront and manage conflict directly and effectively
- Understand individual team members’ strengths and needs and pro-actively seek coaching opportunities to develop the team
- Develop the team’s problem-solving capabilities and facilitate team problem-solving activities
- Create/foster a positive work environment
- Coordinate with maintenance work on day-shift and ensure the equipment is properly inspected and tested after repairs are completed
- Facilitate incident/accident investigation and ensure environmental compliance
- On-site incident command Activities
- Ensure tasks are understood, supervised and accomplished
- Compile and implement crew safety action plan
- Identify best practices and work to make them SOPs
- Communicate reasons for success when production targets are achieved and provide solutions when there are performance deviations
- Coordinate with maintenance regarding equipment availability
- Monitor equipment and write appropriate work orders
- Assist training specialist with evaluation of job training progress – Support ISO 9000 efforts – Oversee operational efficiency and rates
- Assist crew in monitoring process samples
- Facilitate team communication
- Identify cost savings, efficiency improvement projects
- Answer grievances and perform administrative tasks (Time cards, OT, vacation approval)
- Oversee short interval controls
- Off-shift coordination
- Coordinate emergency steam and power utilization
- Participate in shift hand-off meeting
- Work Production Weekend Duty
Required Skills and Experience
- High school diploma or equivalent (GED) from an accredited educational institution and 3 years industrial experience required
- Demonstrated leadership skills
Preferred Skills and Experience
- B.S. in Engineering/Chemistry from an accredited four-year college or university OR – High school diploma or equivalent (GED) from an accredited educational institution and one year line, industrial supervisory experience OR – High school diploma or equivalent (GED) from an accredited educational institution and 5 years of plant operating experience
- Supervisory experience
- Excellent adaptability, demonstrating the ability to “wear multiple hats” and interact with all levels in and outside of the organization
- Demonstrated capability to perform at a higher level
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.