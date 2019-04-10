Genesis Hiring Production Supervisor

MORE CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

Genesis Alkali is the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, offering a secure, reliable and diverse range of high-quality product choices. Alkali mines and processes trona ore and manufactures soda ash that is used in the production of glass, detergents, chemical manufacturing, pulp and paper production, and water treatment.

It also produces sodium bicarbonate and other chemical compounds used in common industrial, agricultural, and household applications. Our main Alkali operations are in Green River, Wyoming, home of the world’s largest trona ore deposit, with a corporate office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Genesis Alkali, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Energy, L.P., (NYSE: GEL). Genesis Energy is a growth-oriented master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Through four divisions: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation, we provide an integrated suite of services to refineries, oil producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises.