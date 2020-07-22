Genovie Bustos (June 7, 1934 – July 18, 2020)

Genovie Bustos, 86, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. She was a resident of Rawlins, Wyo. for nine years and a former resident of Green River, Wyo.

She was born on June 7, 1934 in Las Vegas, New Mexico, the daughter of Amador and Pauline Ulibarri.

Genovie married John Bustos on July 21, 1951 in New Mexico. They were happily married for 60 years. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2011.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping.

Survivors include sons Robert Bustos and wife Cathy of Hanna, Wyo., Richard Bustos and wife Liz of Rock Springs, Wyo., Archie Bustos and wife Patsy of Craig, Colo.; daughters Linda Bustos of Rawlins, Wyo., Pauline Rodriguez of Hanna, Wyo., Patsy Garcia of Hanna, Wyo., Rose Irene and husband Ellie of Springs Creek, Nev.; brothers Amador Ulibarri Jr. of Elko, Nev., Leo Ulibarri of Trinidad, Colo.; sister Tomasita Brown of Gulnare, Colo.; 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Bustos, parents Amador and Pauline Ulibarri, daughter Gloria Puckett, brother Ambrosio Tafoya, son John Bustos Jr., and two great grandchildren Courtney and Benson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday July 23, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. The Rev. Emilio Cabrera will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Interment will take place at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, WY.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com