George Anthony Babel (October 26, 1960 – October 1, 2023)

George Anthony Babel, 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2023.

Our loving Dad was born in Rock Springs on Oct. 26, 1960 to George and Therese Babel, the 7th of nine siblings.

While a Sophomore at RSHS, he asked the new girl from Mississippi that had just moved to town out on a date. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary just last month. Dad adored his bride, our mother DiAnn, everyday of those 45 years. He still held her hand while walking or just sitting on the couch watching their shows, and always still lovingly calling her “Dee”.

Dad was an All-American Basketball player for RSHS, as well as an outstanding sprinter for the track team. He passed along his love of sports to his children as we all loved cheering for the Pokes, Rockies, Broncos, Nuggets, and Josh Allen with him.

Dad deservedly retired from CenturyLink in Cheyenne around two years ago. Mom and Dad moved to The Villages, Florida only just last month to enjoy sunshine and no more winter!

Dad was preceded in death by his parents George & Therese, mother in law Ann Wise, and brothers Jack, Steve, and Jimmy John.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife DiAnn of St. John’s Village, FL, his children Cortney (Danielle) of Orlando, FL, Lexi (Mike) of Sandy, UT, Marc (Christina) of Denver, CO, and Kurt (Breann) of Rock Springs.

Other survivors being siblings Ginny, Ruth, Mark, Patty, and Lori. Father in law Earl Wise, multiple brothers & sisters in law, and 9 grandchildren.

Cremation to take place with a remembrance TBD at a later date.

“I can only imagine what it will be like when I walk by Your side”