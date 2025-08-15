George Berkel (March 14, 1946 – August 7, 2025)

George Berkel departed this life peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Raleigh, Illinois, to Austin Berkel and Genevieve Wargel on March 14, 1946, George led a life characterized by dedication, service, and a profound love for family and nature.

George attended schools in Illinois and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, earning an honorable discharge in 1967. During his time in service, he completed his GED, marking the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning and self-improvement.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Following his military service, George spent 20 years as a devoted pipefitter, working as a welder with the local Pipefitters Union 192. He retired in 2008, leaving behind a legacy of craftsmanship and commitment.

George was a man of varied interests. He found joy in the simplicity of nature, often spending time in the desert, indulging in rock hunting, and exploring Sheep Creek Canyon through biking and canoeing. A creative spirit, he enjoyed tinkering, building model ships, and designing picnic tables, each project a testament to his patience and skill.

George’s cherished memories will be forever held in the hearts of his beloved wife, JoLynn Berkel of Rock Springs, his son, Austin Berkel of Green River, and his daughter, Brandy Foley of Searcy, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Genevieve.

In accordance with George’s wishes, there will be no formal services.

His family invites those who wish to honor his memory to leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

May George Berkel’s spirit find peace in the vast deserts he so loved, and may his memory be a guiding light for those he leaves behind.