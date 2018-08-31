George D. Zebre (October 8, 1952 – August 28, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — The best way to describe a father is a man who thinks “no matter where I live, how I’m living, or what is going on in life, my children are always welcome to be with me”.

George Dryden Zebre exemplified this paternal instinct.

George was born the 5th child of Frances and Emil Zebre on October 8, 1952 in Kemmerer Wy. He attended High School at Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wi.

Upon competing High School, George moved to Kansas City, Mo to attend Rockhurst College. During his two years there, George worked hard as a long-distance athlete running 22 miles a day.

This is also where he met his first wife and mother to his 3 children. To complete his academic career, George attended the University of Wyoming and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

During this time George participated in many events such as bowling, archery, and SAE fraternity life.

After College, George moved back to Kemmerer, WY to follow in his father’s footsteps by building his career as an independent insurance broker.

He was active in the Knights of Columbus and rose through the ranks to become a master of the 4th degree and presiding over the diocese of Cheyenne as state deputy from 1985-1987.

George was a former member of the Wyoming Water Develop Commission, and was an active member of his community.

In 1989, George moved his family to Rock Spring Wy, where he would reside the rest of his life.

Here George expanded his insurance business, raised his children, became a well-known member of the community, and deepened in his Catholic faith. It was also here that George would meet his second wife, best friend, and life long sidekick.

George highly valued friendship and integrity. Rock Springs provided George with his most meaningful friendships, and he reserved the best aspects of himself for livening up the atmosphere during festivities with his friends.

Later in life, after his children were grown, George continued his charitable nature working with organizations such as the Fraternal order of Eagles and the American Legion. This involvement continued until his death.

George will be remembered for his huge heart, extreme generosity, his laughter and the laughter he spread, his ability to tell a story, love of the outdoors, and his easy-going personality.

Most importantly he will be remembered as a loving and caring father, and for the joy he got from spending time with his granddaughters.

George is survived by his son, Major Jonathan Zebre, USAF and wife Stephanie, his daughter Stephanie Beal, his son Emil Zebre, three granddaughters Dryden Beal, Zoe Zebre and Isabella (Bella) Sloan; two brothers, John and Mike Zebre, three sisters and other important family including Jenny Esquivel, Scott Butler, Leanne Nieto, Morgan Montoya, Paige Butler and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Frances Zebre, siblings Terry Shoumaker and Mark Patrick Zebre and his best friends Matt Chollak, Matt A Chollack and Kenny Bigley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the church.

Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the rosary and on Thursday at the church one hour prior to funeral services. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday. September 7, 2018 at the Kemmerer City Cemetery, 530 Fossil Butte Road, Kemmerer, Wyoming.

