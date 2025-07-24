George Everett McJunkin (June 3, 1940 – July 2, 2025)

George Everett McJunkin, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Mesquite, Nevada.

He was born on Monday, June 3, 1940, in Rock Springs. George led a life rich with dedication to his family, community, and profession.

A proud alumnus of the University of Wyoming, George earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, a field he wholeheartedly embraced. His career spanned over four decades, including 34 years with the Wyoming Highway Department, where his passion for engineering contributed to the development and infrastructure of his beloved state. He shared his expertise with the City of Rock Springs for nine years and concluded his professional journey with Wilbert Engineering.

George’s life was rooted in his Wyoming beginnings, having been educated in the schools of Superior, graduating in 1958. His accomplishments as a civil engineer are a testament to his perseverance and devotion to his work. George was the driving force, along with the Rock Springs Rotary Club, in the installation of the flag pole and flag on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. Despite his professional commitments, George’s priority was always his family.

George’s love for the outdoors was evident through his many hunting, fishing, and camping adventures with his son, grandsons and family. He was definitely a craftsman who could be found building and constructing anything from as simple as cornhole boards with his grandsons to building and finishing homes alongside his son and brothers. He was especially proud of the three generation home he built in Rock Springs with his father and son.

He is survived by his wife, Rosita McJunkin, of Mesquite, Nevada; son, Randy McJunkin and his wife Sandy of Rock Springs; step-daughter, Susanne Mahler. George’s legacy continues through his grandchildren, Brodie McJunkin and wife Danae, Clint McJunkin and Kade McJunkin and fiancé Carsyn; great grandson, Weston; and great granddaughter, Sophia. He is fondly remembered by his sisters, Virginia “Gina” Samietz of Rock Springs, and Mary Voss and her husband Paul of Riverton; sisters-in-law, Peggy McJunkin, of Afton, Sally McJunkin, of Lander, and Sandy McJunkin, of Cheyenne. His life touched many others, including numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick Lloyd McJunkin and Erna Mae McJunkin; his five brothers, James, Phillip, Jake, David, and Fred McJunkin; step-son, Paul Mahler; brother-in-law, Carl Samietz; sister-in-law, Vonna McJunkin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 8, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

George’s steadfast commitment to his profession and family, coupled with his generous spirit, leaves a lasting imprint on all who knew and loved him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.