George Floyd Protestors Block Roadways in Laramie for a Second Time

LARAMIE — About 70 George Floyd Black Lives Matter protestors took their protests to Laramie’s streets on June 24 completely blocking off traffic.

According to a Laramie Police Department press release posted on its Facebook page, on June 24 about 70 demonstrators completely blocked both the east and westbound lanes of Grand Avenue. The demonstrators then sat in the intersection of 3rd and Grand for 10 minutes. A number of complaints were received by dispatch when people could not legally travel on the roadways.

The safety of those involved in the demonstrations as well as those in our community is of utmost importance and that safety is jeopardized when pedestrians enter one of the busiest roadways in Laramie, the LPD stated.

Due to these protestors actions, the LPD has issued the following warning.

“𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐞𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝐬𝐭 & 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝟓:𝟎𝟎 𝐢𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐟 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐈𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬.”

This isn’t the first time, protestors have shut down the roadways or caused conflicts in Laramie.

On Sunday, June 7, the demonstrations spilled onto Grand Avenue, at times blocking portions of, or all of, the roadway. On Wednesday, June 10, there were conflicts within the demonstration and the LPD had to respond.

These conflicts involved demonstrators and other people who hold different opinions regarding the issues being considered. LPD officers responded to those conflicts, which involved both verbal altercations and criminal behavior.

The LPD vigorously supports all citizen’s rights to peacefully demonstrate any cause. Demonstrations that have not gone through a permitting process must be held entirely on sidewalks or private property whose owners have allowed them to gather. We urge residents who are not involved in the demonstrations to respect all voiced viewpoints and personal perspectives.

All citizens should expect some minor delays around the walking demonstrations, which are scheduled to go from the Downtown Plaza at 1st and Grand, to 15th and Grand, then back to the Plaza.