George Franklin Hall (July 16, 1949 – February 19, 2026)

George Franklin Hall, 76 passed away on February 19, 2026 at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. George died following years of declining health. George was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on July 16, 1949, to Fred Wilmer Hall and Wanda Louise Mengel.

George and his siblings were raised by their maternal grandfather George Elias Mengel in Green River. George was mentored by Roy and Louise Hutchinson in his teenage years and they taught him everything he knew about ranching as well as cementing a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing that his grandfather had instilled. George graduated from Green River High School in 1968 and joined the Army soon afterward.

George proudly served his country from 1968 to 1970 as an MP at Fort Hood, Texas and received a National Defense Service Medal and a commendation for his marksmanship with a rifle during his service. George held many jobs following his discharge from the Army, including several years as an equipment operator in the trona patch and multiple stints as a ranch hand breaking horses and working with cattle.

George loved hunting and fishing and was happiest when he was in the mountains. George loved being off the grid so much that his family and friends agreed he should have been born 100 years ago. He was a true mountain man. George was a very successful hunter and especially loved bow hunting. He was proud to have bagged an elk that was recognized by Pope and Young.

George is survived by his nieces Kandy Frink of Green River, and Breezy Bird of Idaho Falls, Idaho along with several cousins, and great nieces/nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, sisters Bertha Palmer and Dolores Bragg, and mentors Roy and Louise Hutchinson.

Following cremation, no services will be held at his request.

Anyone wishing to honor George is encouraged to make a donation in his name to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.