George Halden Searle (October 24, 1936 – September 4, 2020)

George Halden Searle, 83, of Vernal, Utah, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Vernal.

Born in Vernal on October 24, 1936, to Raymond and Hallie Searle, George was the third of nine children. Raised in Vernal and Diamond Mountain, George graduated from Uintah High School in 1955 before continuing his education at a trade school in Provo, Utah.

George later moved to Wyoming with his brother Con, where they built their business, Searle Bros. Construction Co. after starting it in Roosevelt, Utah, in 1967. After Con’s passing in 1994, George returned to Vernal to his first love, Rim Ranch, on Diamond Mountain. George was always dedicated to his family, and he continued the tradition his parents started by bringing his children, grandchildren and many other family and friends to learn and work with him.

George had many hobbies and was an avid mechanic, skilled welder, and enjoyed restoring old cars and farm equipment. He was also a gunsmith and enjoyed collecting and building guns. George was also a licensed pilot, enjoyed reading, studying WWII history, and spending time with his family. George was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed serving as a temple worker in the Vernal Temple.

George was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Hallie Searle, two brothers Larry and Miles (Con) Searle, brothers-in-law Bill Hefley and Dale Ross, a sister in-law LuAnne Searle, and his sister Carillon Ross, who preceded him in death by thirty-two hours. Ever patient, George was probably letting his sister have her turn on the red carpet to heaven before he took his turn.

George is survived by his wife Rosanne; his siblings Lenna (Ferrel) Glines, Nellie Searle, Kathleen Hefley, Laura (Duane) Wardle, Rodney (Judy) Searle and Brent (Mary) Searle and children Danne Searle, Leshia (Danny) Baker, Lisa (Matt) Coy, Lenny (Melissa) Mondragon, Lorrie (Robby) Revelli, Amber (Kari) Bales, and George F. (Kandice) Searle. George was also blessed with 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to thank the staff at the Naples Beehive Home and Canyon Home Care and Hospice for their care.