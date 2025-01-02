George Huber (October 1, 1942 – December 29, 2024)

George Huber, 82, loving husband and father, passed away following a long illness on December 29, 2024.

George was born a Boston Red Sox fan on October 1, 1942, in Framingham, Massachusetts.

He graduated from Chelsea High School, where he demonstrated his talent in sports, particularly baseball and later excelling in fast pitch softball. His love for the game was matched only by his skill in billiards, where he was known for his strategic play and sportsmanship.

George was a resident of Green River since 1980, after moving from California to work as a maintenance mechanic at Jim Bridger Power Plant until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his son, Noel, whose memory he cherished deeply.

George is survived by his wife and best friend, Kathy. He is also survived by many loving friends and extended family members.

George’s life was marked by his dedication to his family and friends and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a man of integrity and compassion, always ready to lend a helping hand. His legacy is one of love, resilience and the joy he brought to those who knew him well.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.