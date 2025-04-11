George J. Stetich Jr. (April 19, 1948 – April 8, 2025)

George J. Stetich Jr., 76, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at his home. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Superior.

He was born April 19, 1948, in Rock Springs; the son of George Stetich Sr. and Edith Tosolin Stetich. George’s life was marked by dedication to family, work, and community.

George attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs, and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966.

He married the love of his life Betty Longcor May 29, 1971 in Rock Springs. George and Betty were introduced to each other by his sister-in-law Linda Fulgham.

George worked for forty years and retired in 2004 as a control room operator, a role he excelled in, bringing reliability and precision to his work every day.

He loved any vehicle that had a big engine that would get from one place to another in a heartbeat. He had so many fun and crazy stories he would share and everyone will always laugh remembering them.

George’s life was one of quiet service and humble achievements. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, cherishing time spent with family especially his daughter Jen. His humor, kindness, and generous spirit will be remembered by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife Betty Stetich of Rock Springs; one daughter, Jennifer Stetich of Laramie; two sisters, Barbara King of New York; Patty James and her husband Jim “Randy” of Tigard, Oregon; one sister-in-law, Linda Fulgham of Rock Springs; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Steven Stetich; his parents, George and Edith Stetich Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 11 A.M. Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 4 P.M. Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

The family respectfully request donations be made in George’s name to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105

George will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by his family, friends, and all the lives he touched along his journey.