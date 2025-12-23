George Nicholas Dizenzo, Jr. (November 12, 1946 – December 19, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George Nicholas Dizenzo Jr., who left this world peacefully on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the age of 79. George was a cherished resident of Green River, where he spent many years surrounded by the beautiful landscapes he loved so much.

Born on Tuesday, November 12, 1946, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, George was the beloved son of the late George Nicholas Dizenzo Sr. and Margaret Dizenzo. He carried the values and love imparted by his parents throughout his life, always embodying a spirit of integrity and simplicity.

George was an avid outdoorsman, finding solace and joy in the natural world. Whether hiking through rugged trails or simply spending time in the great outdoors, George felt most at home in nature’s embrace. He was an avid reader and loved all animals. A dedicated minimalist, he embraced life’s simple pleasures, with a love for ice cream as a cherished indulgence that he enjoyed sharing with friends. He walked the Appalachian Mountain trail two times. Everyone the knew George knew him as a Gentle Giant.

Throughout his life, George touched the hearts of many with his warmth and generosity. His passion for the outdoors inspired those around him to appreciate the beauty and tranquility of nature.

As we bid farewell to George, we find comfort in the memories of laughter, shared adventures, and the impact he made on the lives of all who knew him. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy of simplicity and love for life remains.

Cremation will take place. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

George, you will be dearly missed and forever loved. May you rest in peace, surrounded by the beauty of the wilderness you so cherished.