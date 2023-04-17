George Thomas Fabian (April 15, 1942 – April 8, 2023)￼

George Thomas Fabian, a life-long resident of Sweetwater County, passed away peacefully after a brief stay at the Mission at Castle Rock and a seven year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was 80 years old.

George was born in 1942 to parents, Stanley and Virginia Fabian and grew-up with his family in Superior, Wyoming. George received a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Wyoming in 1965 and was the first member of his family to obtain a college degree. Upon graduating from college, he moved to Green River and taught 9th grade Earth Science at Green River High School for 36 years. To many, he was lovingly known as Mr. Fabian. Earlier in his teaching career he was also a freshman football coach and a driver’s education teacher. He was named GREA Teacher of the Year in AY 1997-1998.

He married Jacqueline (Jackie) Louise Cruz in 1968 and together they raised two children, Todd Fabian (Lodi, CA) and Monica Fabian Lounsbery (Long Beach, CA). George was an avid Wyoming Cowboy fan. He loved his beautiful state of Wyoming and the outdoor lifestyle it offered him and his family including camping, fishing, hunting, and hiking. He loved to play Black Jack and Poker and spending time with family and friends in the mountains and plains of Wyoming. George was an original member of the Green River Volunteer Ambulance Service and was an excellent carpenter who even built his own house.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jackie Fabian, his two children, Todd Fabian (Connie Fabian) and Monica Fabian Lounsbery (Chris Lounsbery), his three siblings, Ston Fabian, Janice Pivik, and John Fabian and four grandchildren Victoria Fangman (Dustin Fangman), Gavin Fabian, Marissa Fabian, and Payne Lounsbery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at the church. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in George’s name, as the Fabian Family created a scholarship through Sweetwater County School District #2, In care of Chris Dean, 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.