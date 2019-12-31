George Wells (June 8 1990 – December 17 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — George Lincoln Wells passed away on December 17th 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on June 8th 1990 in Salt Lake City Utah.

Survivors include his mother Shirley Wells; his brother Fred Poutre; his sister Brienna Wells; his niece Amya Wells; his nephews Jacob Wells, and baby Xaiden Wells; his dog and best friend Cody; many aunt’s, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father George Grant Wells and one sister Amber Lynn Wells. Shirley Wells passed one week after losing Georgie.

George was nicknamed GL Georgie and Link when he was younger. He had lived in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, and California.

Georgie loved to fix stuff and to refurbish stuff and fix cars. He never really let his hemophilia hold him back. He loved to sit by his fire pit that he built in his yard. He loved to go fishing, camping, hiking and walking and music.

He loved his dog Cody more than anything. He would help anyone he cared for especially his niece and nephews.

His funeral will be held at the Eagles at 611 B St in Rock Springs, Wyoming on January 4th from 1 to 5 p.m.