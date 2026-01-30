George Wesley “Bud” Nelson (September 21, 1931 – January 15, 2026)

A devoted family man, respected educator, beloved coach, strong leader, and a community legend – George Wesley “Bud” Nelson – graduated from this life on Thursday, January 15, 2026 while at his home, surrounded by family.



Bud was born on September 21, 1931 in Oak Creek, Colorado to Carl and Margaret Nelson, but was raised in Reliance. Surrounded by a big, loving family and lifelong “Pirate” friends, Bud cultivated key traits that would become his signature: a sharp sense of humor, an appreciation for hard work, commitment to excellence, and a genuine warmth that he showed others without restraint.



In childhood, Bud developed what would become a lasting love of athletics and healthy competition. He was a four-year letter recipient in football, basketball, and track before graduating in 1950. He was awarded a basketball scholarship to the Colorado School of Mines, where he attended before serving in the Korean War. Later, Bud received advanced degrees from the University of Wyoming, where he also played in the 1956 College World Series tournament.



Upon graduation, Bud began a lifetime of service in education and coaching. He moved to Cokeville, where he met the love of his life, Karen Nate, and the two were married on April 15, 1961. They settled in Rock Springs in 1963, where Bud began a 30-year career in education involving many roles. His enduring commitment and passion earned him countless accolades, forging a legacy that spans generations. He was inducted into multiple Halls of Fame and received various coaching awards for excellence. He was recognized by several clubs, organizations, and community initiatives for his distinguished service. He was honored to be elected and serve four terms in the Wyoming State Legislature, as well as to hold many local leadership positions.



While Bud’s family is deeply proud of him for all that he achieved, Bud would often say that the titles he earned in life paled in comparison to the greatest honor he ever received: being Karen’s husband. Karen was his constant strength and the quiet foundation behind all he accomplished. Together, they built a life and family that Bud considered his greatest pride and joy. In return, Bud’s children grew up proud to be known as “Bud’s kids,” and later his grandchildren felt the same about being “Bud’s grandkids.” Being related to Bud felt like a badge of honor because it meant coming from a man of true character and fierce generosity.



Bud is survived by his children Scott (Cindy) Nelson, Shawn Nelson, Kristin (Scott Sleater) Nelson, and Chad Nelson; grandchildren Anna (Jonathon) Crawford, Chris (Becca) Nelson, and Isabella Nelson; great-grandchildren Ethan, Ava, and Calvin; and many nieces and nephews.

Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Nate Nelson; his parents, Carl and Margaret Ferguson Nelson; and siblings Dorothy, Vivian, Margaret, Patty, Nora, Carl, and Jane.



We thank and honor our dad for the life he gave us and the love he showed in a thousand quiet ways. You were our teacher, our coach, our example, and someone we could always count on. You taught us to work hard, treat others well, show kindness, have grit, and to always, always believe in ourselves. You gave us a foundation of love and strength, and we will carry those lessons with us into every moment of our lives. We love you, Dad.



Honoring Bud’s wishes, he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Karen, in Cokeville, Wyoming. A private graveside service will be held in the spring. Bud enjoyed acknowledging the people in his life as often and as genuinely as possible through cards, letters, and conversations. In lieu of flowers, the family invites all who knew Bud to share a memory of him. Please send stories and/or photos to the following email address: budnelson77@msn.com.



