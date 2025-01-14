Georgia Fay Struck (August 19, 1937 – January 11, 2025)

Georgia Fay Struck, affectionately known as “Fay” to family and friends, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11, 2025, at her daughter’s residence in Lyman, Wyoming.

Fay was born on Thursday, August 19, 1937, in Livingston, Montana, and lived a life of dedication and love that touched everyone around her.

A 1955 graduate of Manderson High School in Big Horn County, Wyoming, Fay was committed to her family and community. She balanced a career as a store clerk with her passion for being a devoted homemaker. For 38 years, she worked at OJ’s and Library Grocery where her warmth and kindness left a lasting impression on customers and colleagues alike.

Fay’s love extended beyond her work, embracing the great outdoors. She cherished camping and fishing trips, especially when shared with her beloved grandchildren. Her affection for the mountains was evident, often referring to her camper as her second home.

Fay was dedicated to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, she volunteered at God’s Little Corner, taught CCD and attended Adoration Chapel at 3 a.m. for many years.

She married George Struck at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Casper Wyoming on April 21, 1956; he preceded her in death on November 24, 2014 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Fay leaves behind a legacy of love and care. She is survived by her son, Daniel Struck; three daughters, Bonnie Legerski, Terresa Redman and husband Steve, Susan Nichols; her sister, Sharon Sanders and husband Merrill; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Legerski and wife Meagan, Kristin Doerr and husband Jason, Phillip Nichols; Daniel Nichols and wife Sarah; six great-grandchildren, Ava and Addison Doerr, Sadie Nichols, Leah, Trey, and Emri Legerski. She is also survived by a bonus son, George Bullington and wife Benita, long-time PA and nephew Mark Sanders, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George William Struck; her son, David Struck; her parents and mother-in-law, Freda Struck; her sisters-in-law, Viola Bullington and Betty Howell; and her sons-in-law, Bob Legerski and Steve Nichols, as well as her brother David Warfel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m Monday, January 20, 2025 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be held in her honor at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2025 at the church. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Fay’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Holy Spirit Catholic School, 210 A Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Fay’s enduring spirit, love for her family, and devotion to her faith leave an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her kindness, strength, and infectious joy for life will be greatly missed, but the memories she created will live on in the hearts of her loved ones forever.