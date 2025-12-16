Georgia Lou Brawley (May 9, 1940 - December 10, 2025).

Georgia Lou Brawley, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at her home in Rock Springs, WY, at the age of 85. Born on Thursday, May 9, 1940, in Hanna, Wyoming, Georgia was the cherished daughter of the late George Buckendorf and Freida Lagge.

Georgia grew up in Elk Mountain, Wyoming, where she attended local schools and graduated from Elk Mountain High School in 1958. Shortly thereafter, in 1960, she married Dale Brawley in Elk Mountain, Wyoming. Though the couple later divorced, they shared wonderful years together.

Georgia’s career spanned a decade as she worked diligently in the food service industry across various restaurants and businesses throughout Wyoming. She retired in 2019, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and hard work.

A woman of many interests, Georgia found joy in planting flowers, fishing, and playing cribbage. Her vibrant spirit was also evident in her participation with the Elks Lodge and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, where she formed many lasting friendships.

Georgia is lovingly remembered by her four daughters: Glenda Beisner of Rock Springs, WY; Carol Hilton of Blue Springs, MO; Sandie Combs and husband Chuck of Hanna, WY; and Karen Szoke and husband Scott of Spokane, WA. She is also survived by four brothers: Jim Buckendorf of Hanna, WY; Gilbert Boyer of FL; Gene Buckendorf of Hanna, WY; and Robert Buckendorf of Rock Springs, WY; and one sister, Joyce Garretson of Saratoga, WY. Her legacy continues through her ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; two brothers, Edward Buckendorf and Frank Buckendorf; and two sisters, Hope Brooks and May Burke.

In honor of Georgia’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to commemorate her extraordinary life and the indelible mark she left on all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences and memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Georgia’s warmth, love, and generous spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her.