Georgia Radosevich (January 6, 1934 – November 16, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS– On November 16, 2017 Georgia Marye Radosevich, 83, passed away at Butterfly Homes in Billings, MT. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. She always had a minute to brighten everyone’s day.

Georgia was born in Salt Lake City, UT on January 6, 1934. She was the daughter of Mary Whaley Newton and George Newton. In 1952 she graduated from Rock Springs High School in Rock Springs, WY.

This is where she met her husband of 61years, John J. Radosevich. She graduated in 1968 from the University of Wyoming with a BA in Childhood Education. She taught (mostly in special education) for 26 years for the Sweetwater County School District I.

Georgia was an active member of St. Cyril & Methodious Catholic Church in Rock Springs. She kept busy by being involved in the Good Sam Club, Catholic Golden Age, Council of Catholic Women, and Faces of Hope Cancer Support.

Georgia loved her family and enjoyed visiting her sisters, son, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She was devoted to her dogs and was a fabulous cook. She had a special bond with her grandson, Nikita, whom she always enjoyed taking shopping and watching basketball.

Georgia is survived by her son Jack Radosevich (and wife Vinca) of Billings, MT. Her sisters, Barbara Dennis (and husband Ray) of Lawrence, KS, Maryanne Kirkpatrick (and husband Jim) of Laramie, WY, and her brother Ron Newton of Jacksonville, IL. Also her grandchildren Nikita J. Radosevich, Paula Maulolo (married to Chad), and Michael Clifford, and great-grandchildren, Lucius and Mateo Maulolo.

She was preceded in death by her husband who passed in 2015, John Radosevich, and her sister, Kathleen McBride.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 11 am, Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs, Wyoming.