Gerald E. Ashley (March 14, 1957 – September 21, 2023)

Gerald E. Ashley, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home Thursday, September, 21, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 44 years and former resident of Clearfield, Utah. Mr. Ashley died following a courageous battle with cancer for the past six weeks.

He was born March 14, 1957 in Green Bay, Wisconsin; the son of Russell Phillip Ashley and Donna Vannieuwanhouen.

Mr. Ashley attended schools in Ontonagon, Michigan and was a 1975 graduate of Ontonagon Area High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He served in the United States Air Force as an electrician at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

He married the love of his life Diane F. Reyes May 26, 1979 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Ashley worked for BP for 33 years and retired in 2015 in Natural Gas Fields.

He loved spending time with his family; hunting; fishing and camping.

Survivors including his wife of 44 years, Diane Ashley of Green River, Wyoming; mother Donna Ashley of Ontonagon, Michigan; one son, Chad Ashley and wife Stephanie of Boise, Idaho; one daughter, Amber Ashley of Green River, Wyoming; four brothers, Allen Ashley and wife Julie of Ontonagon, Michigan; David Ashley and wife Bobbie of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Todd Ashley and wife Betsy of Keweenaw County, Michigan; Wayne Ashley and wife Deborah of Goose Creek, Indiana; one sister, Linda Proper and husband Doug of Lansang, Michigan; one sister-in-law, Fran Gregory and husband Darren of Green River, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Jayden Ashley; Oliver Ashley; Lane Mann; RJ Mann; two uncles, Sylvester Vannieuwanhouen; Neil Vannieuwanhouen; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Ashley; father and mother-in-law, Frank L. and Gloria Reyes; one brother, Joseph Ashley who died in infancy; one sister, Mary Ashley who died in infancy; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; a Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 at the church. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.