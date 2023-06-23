Gerald “Frank” Ruiz (December 8, 1935 – June 21, 2023)

Gerald “Frank” Ruiz, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock. He was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater County. Mr. Ruiz died following a lengthy illness.

He was born December 8, 1935 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Louie Ruiz and Mary Bensor.

Mr. Ruiz attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1953 graduate of Lincoln High School. He attended the Police Academy as well as Barber School.

Mr. Ruiz was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Korean Conflict.

He married JoAnn Gold October 9, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They had three children from this union and later divorced.

He married Patsy Potter Lowseth November 30, 1999 in Clark, Nevada; she preceded him in death April 24, 2022.

Mr. Ruiz worked for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department for 14 years as a Deputy Sheriff.

He was a self-employed Barber for 35 years and retired January 2001.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mr. Ruiz was a Rock Springs and Green River Bowling Leagues. Frank was a member of the Jaycees as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350. He was a member of the Selected Service Board.

Survivors include his two sons, Daniel Paul Ruiz and wife Lynelle of Topeka, Kansas; Gerald Frank Ruiz Jr. and wife Nanette of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter Joanna Rae Orton and husband Greg of Green River, Wyoming; 10 grandchildren, ChristyHanner and husband Bobby, Cody Ruiz and wife Taleea, Lucas Ruiz and wife Ashlynne, Kyle Eyre and wife Lauren’ Kacy Eyre and wife Leslie, Karly Eyre and wife Katie; JodiRae Orton, Daniel Ruiz and wife Morgan, Gabby Rowe and husband Derek, Jeremy Ruiz and wife Sam; 24 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Louie Ruiz, Ralph Ruiz, and Tony Ruiz; six sisters, Mary P. Ruiz, Elvira Mulinix, Elsie Ring, Adella Raymond, Gloria Panteloglow, and Jean Wilkes.

Cremation will take place; a Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the church. Military honors, graveside services, and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com