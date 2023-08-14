Gerald John Palmer (October 23, 1935 – August 10, 2023)

Gerald John Palmer, 87, passed away August 10, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 49 years and former resident of Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Mr. Palmer was born October 23, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clarence Roosevelt Palmer and Nora Carter Palmer.

He attended schools in Evanston, Wyoming and was a 1954 graduate of Evanston High School. Mr. Palmer earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacology from the University of Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Bertha “Sue” Hall May 3, 2003 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Palmer owned and operated Palmer Drug and Palmer Payless Drug and Liquor for many years. He started and operated many businesses including a travel agency; bar and liquor store; three real estate offices; car washes and storage units. He was an entrepreneur.

He was proud to have been a licensed pharmacist for 50 years.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he served a Mission in Great Britain.

He loved spending time with family and friends; enjoyed going to his cabin, and was an avid hunter, going on two African Safaris.

Survivors include his wife, Bertha “Sue” Palmer of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Heather Palmer of Clinton, Utah; three sons, David Palmer and wife Lori of Green River, Wyoming; Steve Palmer and wife Dru of Lander, Wyoming; Jeff Palmer of Bountiful, Utah; one sister, Sharon Hoffman of Evanston, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Ashton Visser-Palmer of Roy, Utah;Cooper Palmer and wife Kyler of Rock Springs; Wyoming and Alex Palmer of Bozeman, Montana; five great-great grandchildren; 1 bonus daughter, Kandi Frink and husband Mike of Green River, Wyoming; 3 bonus grandchildren, Jeff Frink, wife Kristin and their children of Green River, Wyoming; Cody Chipperfield, wife Kayla and their children of Casper, Wyoming; and Anna Kimball of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Jeanine Eastman.

The family respectfully requests donations in Gerald’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon, Green River, Wyoming.

In honor of Gerald’s love for the Wyoming Cowboys please wear your brown and gold attire.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.