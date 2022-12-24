Gerald Lorenzo Smith (December 9, 1928 – December 20, 2022)

Gerald Lorenzo Smith, 94, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 55 years and former resident of Evanston, Wyoming.

Mr. Smith was born on December 9, 1928 in Evanston, Wyoming, the son of Lorenzo “Lennie” Andrew Smith and Florence Brough Smith.

He graduated from Evanston High School in 1948. Gerald later earned an Associates of Mortuary Science Degree at the California College of Mortuary Science in Los Angeles, California.

On June 3, 1949, Gerald married Helen Mae Peart in the LDS Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah and were lifelong members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Gerald’s employment included working construction building the Aspen Tunnel, UPRR as a Locomotive Fireman, Gilbert Bills Funeral Home in Evanston, and Larkin Mortuary in Salt Lake City. In 1967, he purchased Francom Mortuary in Green River and operated it as the Smith Funeral Home for 16 years. During that time, he also owned and operated the ambulance service in Green River. He also worked for Lucky Bucks Bingo for 21 years until 2016.

He served as President of the Wyoming Funeral Directors Association, President of the Lions Club, Sweetwater County Coroner for four years, Boy Scout Leader, Sweetwater County Welfare Board, Mansface Housing Board, First Wyoming Bank Board member, Green River Chamber of Commerce member, and Green River Volunteer Fire Department for 24 years.

Gerald loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed going to McDonalds for Coffee Club, snow machining, backpacking with his family and scouts, digging in the dirt for opals, camping, hunting, and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending summers at his cabin at Boulder Lake.

Survivors include: three sons; Ronald K. Smith and wife Carol of Lander, Wyoming, Gary A. Smith and wife Ellen of Green River, Wyoming, G. Scott Smith and wife Danera of Green River; daughter, Julie Luck of Green River, Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; Codi Sizemore, Ashley Done, Amy Mullen and husband JT, Haley Buono, Sara Parson and husband Jason, Katie Coudrain, Robby Luck and companion Tanya Phipps, Randy Luck and wife Ashley, Daniel Smith and wife Kathy, Brett Smith and Shanell Smith; 17 great-grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Helen Smith, parents, grandparents, three brothers, one sister, one grandson, and one great-grandson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. at The Evanston City Cemetery, 526 County Road, Evanston, Wyoming. There will be a viewing before the service beginning at 10 a.m.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Gerald’s memory to Primary Children’s Hospital, 100 Mario Capecchi Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84113 or charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com