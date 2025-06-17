Gerald Michael “Mike” Sitton (June 29, 1943 – June 5, 2025)

Michael “Mike” Sitton, 81, of Cheyenne passed away on June 5, 2025 at his home after a long illness.

He was born in Butte, Montana on June 29, 1943 to Frank and Lorraine (Hanrahan) Sitton. He was the middle child of three boys and had a strong bond with his brothers. He graduated from Butte High School in 1961 and in Feb. 1963 began his service in the United States Air Force. He proudly served our country for a total of eight years as an aircraft mechanic at various duty stations, to include a tour in Vietnam from March 1968 to March 1969. He completed his service in 1971 at the rank of Staff Sergeant and returned to his home in Butte, Montana.

After settling back in Butte, Mike tried his hand at real estate and a few other endeavors. He eventually started a career in the mining industry which would span over 30 years. Most of those were spent in Green River, starting out at FMC and retiring from Solvay. He formed many friendships that would last a lifetime. Mike had a love for animals, especially his canine companions. In his spare time, he enjoyed arrowhead hunting, fishing, photography and golf.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Debbie, of 23 years; his daughter from his first marriage, Tammy (Eric) Englund; his two grandsons David and Colby Morgan; as well as several stepchildren and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lorraine, his brothers Jim and Neil Sitton, and his third wife Vaudeen.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Butte, Montana on July 12 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org, an organization that Mike thought highly of and gave to regularly.