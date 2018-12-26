Geraldine “Gerry” Mae May (May 11, 1931 – December 23, 2018)

RELIANCE — Geraldine “Gerry” Mae May, 87, of Reliance, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Sage View Care Center.

She was born on May 11, 1931 in North Platte, Nebraska, the daughter of Victor Elmer Cederdahl and Flora Wilhelmina Seide.

Mrs. May attended schools and graduated in Laramie, Wyoming.

She married Samuel Everett May in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1954.

Mrs. May worked various jobs throughout her life. She worked at Safeway after her husband became ill and later at Western Wyoming Community College where she taught ceramics.

Survivors include one son Victor W. Hartley of Reliance, Wyoming; one daughter Kathy Jackson and husband Duke of Oregon; one brother Harold Cederdahl and wife Gloria of Utah; one granddaughter Sharon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request.

