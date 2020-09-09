Geraldine “Jerry” Ellen Birch (April 6, 1930 – September 8, 2020)

Geraldine “Jerry” Ellen Birch, 90, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

She was a resident of Green River for 67 years and a former resident of Coalville, Utah. Jerry was born on April 6, 1930 in Wallace, Idaho; the daughter of Frank Krajnc and Anna Lee Parker.

She attended schools in Utah and was a 1948 graduate of Summit High School. Ms. Birch married Dale Birch in 1950, and they later divorced.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jerry worked for Western Wyoming Community College for 24 years until her retirement in 1992 as a Bookkeeper. Then later served on the Western Wyoming Community College board for 6 years.

She loved spending time at the cabin with Tom, yodeling and dogs. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Don Birch and wife Esther of Vernal, Utah; one daughter Dalene Smith of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Robert Krajnc of Mesquite, Nevada; three sisters, Donna Russom of Idaho; Betty Jean Madrigal of Utah; Sonya Alexander of Arizona; four grandchildren, Ryan Birch and wife Becky; Dawn Caldwell; Kimberly Smith; Kevin Smith and husband Jeff; four great-grandchildren, Kaden and Ethan Birch; Annaleigh and Andi Grace Caldwell, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ms. Birch was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Julia Malicoat; Frankie Hepburn, and her life-long partner of 52 years Tom Kourbelas.

Following cremation, private family services will be conducted. The family respectfully requests donations be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.