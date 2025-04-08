Gerry Eldon Howe (September 25, 1936 – March 31, 2025)

Gerry Eldon Howe was born on September 25, 1936 to Opal A. Korb and Eldon F. Howe in Warensburg, Missouri. He passed away at his home in Green River on March 31, 2025.

He lived in Kansas from 1942 until 1955 when he graduated from Waverly Kansas High School and then enlisted into the Navy in June of 1955. He had naval training at Great Lakes and served honorably until 1959 when he went into the reserves and was honorably discharged in 1963.

Gerry married Marilyn L. Anderson on September 18, 1959 at the Clearfield, Utah Community Church. This marriage lasted 65 and a half years. Together they had three sons: Jerry L Howe (Ruth), Steven W. Howe who preceded him in death on July 8, 2007, and Lyle D. Howe (Karen).

Gerry is also survived by three grandchildren: Jamie L. How, Shelly A. Howe(Jason), Samuel Howe; and five great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed spending his free time watching old westerns, reading Louis Lamore, and being with his family. Woodworking was always a passion for him as well, he made beautiful works of art and furniture for his wife.

Cremation will take place and memorial services with military honors will be announced at a later date.

