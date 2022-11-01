Gertrude Mary Gerrard (October 7, 1937 – October 29, 2022)

Gertrude Mary Gerrard, 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 56 years and former resident of Hiawatha, Wyoming.

She was born October 7, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the daughter of Robert Logan and Barbara Arnett.

Mrs. Gerrard attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and graduated Lincoln High School in 1956. She also attended Western Wyoming Community College for 2 years.

She married Ellsworth Dewain “Dewey” Gerrard on August 3, 1955 in Randolph, Utah.

Mrs. Gerrard loved sewing; crocheting; traveling to different places; reading books; growing flowers and drawing with chalks on canvas.

Survivors include her husband, Dewain “Dewey” Gerrard of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Robert Gerrard and wife Marletta of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Bonnie L. Mendivil and husband Mario of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Jim Logan of Layton, Utah; nine grandchildren: 20 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters, one daughter and two grandchildren.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

