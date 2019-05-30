Get a FREE American Flag at the Whisler Flag Giveaway Event

Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac & The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 have teamed up to give away FREE American Flags.

Head down to Whisler any time between NOW & July 4th and pick up an American flag from the Flag Giveaway Event! No Purchase Necessary.

🇺🇸 Proudly display your patriotism with a 3×5 American Flag in honor of Memorial Day and the upcoming 4th of July holiday. 

Do you have an old flag you’re letting go of?
Bring it down when you pick up your new one and The American Legion will help us properly retire it for you. Free of charge! (No Purchase Necessary.)

Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac
2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307) 448-2968

