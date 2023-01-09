Start The Year off Right With Legacy Law’s Free Online Planning Webinar!

Parents! Have you put an estate plan in place that protects your family and assets should the unthinkable happen?

-Whether your children are 4 or 40 an estate plan is critical.

Are you wondering what legal documents you should have in place?

Do you have questions about estate planning, but don’t know where to start?

-Well, now there’s an answer!

Join Attorney Bethany Gilson Casey for an exclusive Webinar:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Start 2023 off Right! Wills, Trusts, and Planning for Your Family January 11th at 6:00 pm CLICK HERE TO REGISTER NOW

It’s like having a personal consultation from the comfort of your own home!

In this Webinar you will discover:

The secret to avoiding the time, expense, and publicity of probate court

The difference between a will and a trust (and which one my clients choose)

How to plan for incapacity

Why estate planning is critical (even if you aren’t super wealthy) AND how to get started on your own estate plan, including how long it will take and how much it will cost.

Register even if you can’t attend live, and we’ll send you the replay!

Don’t wait, REGISTER NOW!

All attendees will also receive a complimentary Family Wealth Planning Session with Bethany – normally $750.

Bethany Gilson Casey, Esq., is the founder of Legacy Law, a boutique law firm which has served hundreds of clients in Wyoming and Utah. A frequent speaker at conferences, parents’ groups, and schools, Bethany enjoys educating her community on the importance of estate planning.

Bethany Gilson

Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

Phone l Email l Website l Address

Would you like more information sent straight to your inbox?

Complete our quick form below! 👇