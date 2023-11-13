Get all Your Turkey Essentials In-store at Bookcliff Sales in Rock Springs

Visit your one-stop shop for all of your turkey necessities at Bookcliff Sales at 2028 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs, WY !

Taste the pride of local craftsmanship with 307 Seasoning Co. – where every sprinkle tells a story of flavor and tradition! Meticulously blended seasonings that promise to elevate your dishes, bringing the essence of Wyoming’s culinary charm to your table.

Elevate your Thanksgiving turkey with a variety of Camp Chef Seasoning! Crafted with a blend of premium spices, the seasonings add a burst of flavor to every dish, transforming your outdoor or indoor cooking experience into a savory masterpiece.

A portable steam cooker and food steamer for campfire cooking, travel, RV and tailgating. Four gallons & can feed up to 20, Includes a protective storage bag. CanCooker cooks with steam, creating a natural convection that cooks food fast and keeps in all the flavors and nutrients. ‘Everything comes out tender, never dry!’ CAN COOKER THANKSGIVING TURKEY RECIPE >

An Infusion Roaster takes your cooking game to the next level with turkey or chicken that’s moist and incredibly flavorful. Simply add water or your favorite beverage to the Turkey Cannon, and slip on your poultry. Turkey Cannon infuses the poultry while it cooks and cuts cooking time in half when compared to a conventional oven.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.