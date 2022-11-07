Get Compensation for Your Participation in an Infrastructure Research Study

Waller Hall Research Group invites you to participate in a research study about your opinions on Wyoming infrastructure.

What is it?

Waller Hall Research, a research company based in Greybull, WY, is looking for participants in an upcoming community workshop in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The workshop will be held on November 12th, 2022. The topic discussed in this community workshop is infrastructure.

Compensations

If you are eligible and conclude your participation, you will receive an electronic gift card.

What happens next

The application will ask questions that help make sure you are a match for the study. We are unable to provide specific details about the topic of the survey, to avoid bias before your interview. We will disclose details during the interview and you will be able to stop your interview at any time.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Confidentiality

We will only ask for your opinion and feedback, all information you provide will be kept confidential. If you are interested in participating, please click below to complete the survey.