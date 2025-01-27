Learn How to Protect Your Family with Legacy Law’s Free Online Planning Masterclass!

Have you put an estate plan in place that protects your family and assets?

Are you wondering what legal documents you should have in place?

Do you have questions about estate planning, but don’t know where to start?

-Well, now there’s an answer!

Join Attorney Bethany Gilson Casey for an exclusive Masterclass:

How to Keep Your Family Out of Court and Conflict

Wednesday, January 29th

from 7- 8 pm Follow the link below to select your preferred date and time!👇 Advertisement - Story continues below... CLICK HERE TO REGISTER NOW



In this Webinar you will discover:

What Estate Planning Really Means (It’s Not What You Think!)

Why You Need a Plan (Even If You Don’t Think You Do)

Probate Demystified: What It Is and Why It Matters

Will vs. Trust: Understanding Your Options

Common Estate Planning Myths Debunked

Perfect For:

Parents with children of any age

Those nearing retirement or retired

Individuals wanting to protect their family’s future

Anyone seeking clarity on estate planning

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain crucial insights into protecting your family

Register even if you can’t attend live, and we’ll send you the replay!

Don’t wait, REGISTER NOW!



Bethany Gilson Casey, Esq., is the founder of Legacy Law, a boutique law firm which has served hundreds of clients in Wyoming and Utah. A frequent speaker at conferences, parents’ groups, and schools, Bethany enjoys educating her community on the importance of estate planning.

Bethany Gilson

Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

Phone l Email l Website l Address