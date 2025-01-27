Learn How to Protect Your Family with Legacy Law’s Free Online Planning Masterclass!

Learn How to Protect Your Family with Legacy Law’s Free Online Planning Masterclass!

Have you put an estate plan in place that protects your family and assets?

Are you wondering what legal documents you should have in place?

Do you have questions about estate planning, but don’t know where to start?

-Well, now there’s an answer! 

Join Attorney Bethany Gilson Casey for an exclusive Masterclass:

How to Keep Your Family Out of Court and Conflict
Wednesday, January 29th
from 7- 8 pm

Follow the link below to select your preferred date and time!👇

Advertisement - Story continues below...
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER NOW

In this Webinar you will discover:

  • What Estate Planning Really Means (It’s Not What You Think!)
  • Why You Need a Plan (Even If You Don’t Think You Do)
  • Probate Demystified: What It Is and Why It Matters
  • Will vs. Trust: Understanding Your Options
  • Common Estate Planning Myths Debunked

Perfect For

  • Parents with children of any age
  • Those nearing retirement or retired 
  • Individuals wanting to protect their family’s future
  • Anyone seeking clarity on estate planning

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain crucial insights into protecting your family

Register even if you can’t attend live, and we’ll send you the replay!

Don’t wait, REGISTER NOW!

Bethany Gilson Casey, Esq., is the founder of Legacy Law, a boutique law firm which has served hundreds of clients in Wyoming and Utah. A frequent speaker at conferences, parents’ groups, and schools, Bethany enjoys educating her community on the importance of estate planning.

Bethany Gilson
Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

Phone l Email l Website l Address

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Tigers Win Big Over Casper Teams While Lady Tigers Fall in Tight Battles

Tigers Win Big Over Casper Teams While Lady Tigers Fall in Tight Battles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 27th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 27th, 2025

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Rocky, Mac & Creed

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Rocky, Mac & Creed

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 26th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 26th, 2025