Get Free Information on How to Protect Your Family With Legacy Law’s Online Planning Webinar!

Held this month at two different days and times for your convenience!
Get Free Information on How to Protect Your Family With Legacy Law’s Online Planning Webinar!

Parents! Have you put an estate plan in place that protects your family and assets should the unthinkable happen?

-Whether your children are 4 or 40 an estate plan is critical.

Are you wondering what legal documents you should have in place?

Do you have questions about estate planning, but don’t know where to start?

-Well, now there’s an answer!

Join Attorney Bethany Gilson Casey for an exclusive Webinar:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Protect Your Family, Create a Legacy

Tuesday, April 18th from 7 – 8 pm
and
Thursday, April 20th from 7- 8 pm

Follow the link below to select your preferred date and time!👇

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER NOW
It’s like having a personal consultation from the comfort of your own home!

In this Webinar you will discover:

  • The secret to avoiding the time, expense, and publicity of probate court
  • The difference between a will and a trust (and which one my clients choose)
  • How to plan for incapacity
  • Why estate planning is critical (even if you aren’t super wealthy) AND how to get started on your own estate plan, including how long it will take and how much it will cost.

Register even if you can’t attend live, and we’ll send you the replay!

Don’t wait, REGISTER NOW!
All attendees will also receive a complimentary Family Wealth Planning Session with Bethany – normally $750.

Bethany Gilson Casey, Esq., is the founder of Legacy Law, a boutique law firm which has served hundreds of clients in Wyoming and Utah. A frequent speaker at conferences, parents’ groups, and schools, Bethany enjoys educating her community on the importance of estate planning.

Bethany Gilson
Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

Phone l Email l Website l Address

Would you like more information sent straight to your inbox?
Complete our quick form below! 👇

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 16

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 16

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 15

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for April 15

Yoak Lands with Glenville State Softball

Yoak Lands with Glenville State Softball

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Green River Man Sentenced for Child Pornography

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Green River Man Sentenced for Child Pornography