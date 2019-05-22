Get Freshness FAST With TacoTime’s Cilantro Lime Bowls

TacoTime‘s Cilantro Lime Bowls are back!
Filled with cilantro lime rice topped with TacoTime’s Salsa Verde, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn, avocado ranch and your choice of grilled all-white chicken or tender pork carnitas.
The Cilantro Lime Bowls pack a punch of deliciousness that hits the SPOT!
Stop by any of our locations and grab the freshness you crave at a value you’ll LOVE!
The Rock Springs & Green River locations offer DELIVERY (Call today!)
1639 Elk St in Rock Springs
📱 (307) 382-3501
2700 Dewar Dr in Rock Springs
📱 (307) 362-1634
375 Uinta Dr. in Green River
📱 (307) 875-2257
1121 Coral St in Kemmerer
📱 (307) 877-3357
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.