Get Great Low Rates on New & Used Car Loans from Sweetwater Federal Credit Union

Thinking of buying a new or used vehicle?

Sweetwater Federal Credit Union has low loan rates that will get you behind the wheel and feeling great.

Don’t wait, come in and see us today!

.

For a limited time only, Sweetwater Federal Credit Union is offering low interest rates on new and used car loans.

New

Get a new car loan with rates ranging from 2.24% APR – 9.74% APR

Used

Get a used car loan with rates as low as 3.24% APR – 14.74% APR

***

Rates effective as of September 1, 2018, and subject to change without notice. (APR = Annual Percentage Rate)

We offer a tiered-pricing program. This allows as many members as possible to obtain financing. Your individual rate will be determined by the type and/or age of collateral offered, length of the loan, and your credit history. We welcome your application!

*Not all borrowers will qualify for lowest APR. To find out if you qualify, call the credit union at 307-382-2227 or stop in to talk to one of our lenders.

Contact

Sweetwater Federal Credit Union

2611 Foothill Blvd.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: (307) 382-2227

.



Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.