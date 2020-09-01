Get in Line: Tickets Required for RSHS Volleyball and Football Games

ROCK SPRINGS — If you’re looking to attend a Rock Springs High School (RSHS) athletic event or activity this school year, it will take a little more planning and preparation.

According to RSHS Activities Director Tom Jassman, updated requirements recently announced by the school are an attempt maximize the possibility for students to compete and finish their season.

For indoor sports and activities, RSHS will comply with the current health orders from the state, which include a maximum of 250 spectators at any one event. This will apply to sports like volleyball and swimming, along with all other indoor activities.

The school has set up specific seating for volleyball and football games this season. Spectators will need a ticket for entry into a home volleyball game, whether that be a freshmen or varsity game. With only 250 people allowed in Tiger Arena, the school is implementing a first-come, first-served model for distributing tickets.

Visiting teams will be allotted 2 tickets per player. With a max of 12 players per game, that’s 24 tickets that will be reserved for each volleyball game. The rest will be distributed to RSHS players and the community.

According to the RSHS Facebook page, an online link will be provided on ParentSquare and the RSHS Facebook page where tickets for upcoming games can be requested from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. The school will compile a list of those who requested tickets. When arriving for a game, identification will be required to obtain the tickets and access entry to Tiger Arena.

Jassman noted that after each volleyball game, Tiger Arena will be cleared out and the seating will be reset for the next volleyball game.

Tiger Stadium

For outdoor sports, an almost identical plan is being put into place.

RSHS will comply with the current state health order which will limit outdoor events to no more than 1000 people at any one venue or 50-percent capacity.

Just like volleyball, those hoping to catch some Friday night lights will have to request tickets. With 50 players allowed to suit up for a game, 100 tickets are being reserved for visiting teams according to Jassman. The remaining seats will be distributed to RSHS players and the community.

An online link for requesting tickets will be made available on ParentSquare and the RSHS Facebook page from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. Similar to volleyball, a list of those who requested tickets will be made and atendees will need identification to pick up tickets and gain access to Tiger Stadium.

Other Rules

In addition, the high school has also implemented some additional rules which spectators will have to comply to if they desire to gain access to events.

The following rules apply to indoor and outdoor events at RSHS:

Upon entering the facility, face coverings are required to be on at all times. Failure to comply will result in removal from the facility. Touchless temperature checks will be taken by all persons who enter a facility. A quick screening will also occur to verify if one has or doesn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms. There will be no concessions or food allowed, but spectators can bring their own water bottle. Immediately following an event, there will be no gatherings. Spectators are required to exit the facility as soon as the competition ends.

Jassman did note that if he were to social distance everyone at Tiger Stadium, he could fit 366 people in the bleachers. Instead of social distancing everyone, by making masks a requirement, he can welcome up to 1,000 spectators.

“To conclude, we are very excited and grateful that high school sports and activities are happening, and again, we want to do all that we can to make sure this continues throughout their season,” Jassman said. “Please make sure that you adhere to these rules and thanks for your support of our activity students and student athletes.”