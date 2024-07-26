Get In-The-Know for the 2024 Wyoming’s Big Show!

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK July 30th – August 3rd.

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price



Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!



Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Saturday, Au g ust 3rd: 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

*Fair Store



Daily ticket prices include ALL daily entertainment including concerts.



➡️ VIEW DAILY ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP HERE!



➡️ VIEW NIGHTLY CONCERT LINEUP HERE!



PRESALE PRICING

Adult – $12



Child/Senior – $8



Adult Weekly Booklet – $50



Child/Senior Weekly Booklet – $35



Carnival Wristbands – $30

GATE ENRTY PRICING

Adult – $15



Child/Senior – $10



(Children under 6 get in FREE)

SPECIAL EVENT Michelob Ultra 5K & Workout 5K | 9:00 AM

Workout | 10:30 AM

Tickets DETAILS >

CARNIVAL PRICING (July 30th – August 3rd)

Wristbands – $40



Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)



Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30



Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!