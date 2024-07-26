Get In-The-Know for the 2024 Wyoming’s Big Show!

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK July 30th – August 3rd.

Here is a rundown of ticket info, dates and times to get you all set up for fair-time fun at the 2024 Wyoming Big Show.

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, July 31st thru Saturday, August 3rd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, August 1st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 2nd: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3rd: 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

BUY TICKETS NOW

www.sweetwaterevents.com
Wyoming’s Big Show
*Fair Store


Daily ticket prices include ALL daily entertainment including concerts.

➡️ VIEW DAILY ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP HERE!

➡️ VIEW NIGHTLY CONCERT LINEUP HERE!

PRESALE PRICING

Adult – $12

Child/Senior – $8

Adult Weekly Booklet – $50

Child/Senior Weekly Booklet – $35

Carnival Wristbands – $30

GATE ENRTY PRICING

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

SPECIAL EVENT

Michelob Ultra 5K & Workout

5K | 9:00 AM
Workout | 10:30 AM
Tickets

DETAILS >

CARNIVAL PRICING (July 30th – August 3rd)

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

