Get In-The-Know for the 2025 Wyoming’s Big Show!

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK July 29th – August 2nd.
Here is a rundown of ticket info, dates and times to get you all set up for fair-time fun at the 2025 Wyoming Big Show.
GENERAL SCHEDULES
Exhibit Hall Hours
Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 30 thru Saturday, August 2nd: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Midway Hours
Tuesday, July 29th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
Wednesday, July 30 thru Saturday, August 2nd: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight
Carnival Hours
Tuesday, July 29th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 30th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price
Thursday, July 31st: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!
Friday, August 1st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 2nd: 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
Daily ticket prices include ALL daily entertainment including concerts.
➡️ VIEW DAILY ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP HERE!
➡️ VIEW NIGHTLY CONCERT LINEUP HERE!
PRESALE PRICING
Adult – $13.50
Child/Senior – $9.30
Adult Weekly Booklet – $54.50
Child/Senior Weekly Booklet – $38
Carnival Wristbands – $35
GATE ENRTY PRICING
Adult – $15
Child/Senior – $10
(Children under 6 get in FREE)
CARNIVAL PRICING (July 29th – August 2nd)
Wristbands – $45
Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)
Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $40
Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!