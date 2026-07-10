Get In-The-Know for the 2026 Wyoming’s Big Show!

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK July 28th – August 1st.

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 30 through Saturday, August 1: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

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Tuesday, July 28th: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Wednesday, July 29 through Saturday, August 1st: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 28th: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

*All $2 Tuesday– All Carnival Rides are $2



Wednesday, July 29th: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price



Thursday, July 30th: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!



Friday, 31st: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Saturday, Au g ust 1st: 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



www.sweetwaterevents.com

Wyoming’s Big Show

*Fair Store



Daily ticket prices include ALL daily entertainment including concerts.



➡️ VIEW DAILY ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP HERE!



➡️ VIEW NIGHTLY CONCERT LINEUP HERE!



PRESALE PRICING

Adult – $14.50



Child/Senior – $11.50



Adult Weekly Booklet – $53.50



Child/Senior Weekly Booklet – $38



Carnival Wristbands – $45

GATE ENRTY PRICING

Adult – $16



Child/Senior – $12



(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING (July 28th – August 1st)

Wristbands – $45



Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)



Buddy Day – Buy one get one half price



Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!