Get In-The-Know for Wyoming’s Big Show!

Get In-The-Know for Wyoming’s Big Show!

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK August 1st – 5th.

Here is a rundown of ticket info, dates and times to get you all set up for fair-time fun at the 2023 Wyoming Big Show.

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2nd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

Wednesday, August 2nd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, August 1st 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2nd 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price

Thursday, August 3rd: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!

Friday, August 4th: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 5th 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight

BUY DAILY UNLIMITED RIDE PASSES NOW

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE LOCATIONS

SweetwaterEvents.com

www.sweetwaterevents.com
Wyoming’s Big Show
*Fair Store


Daily ticket prices include ALL daily entertainment including concerts.

➡️ VIEW DAILY ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP HERE!

➡️ VIEW NIGHTLY CONCERT LINEUP HERE!

PRESALE PRICING

Adult – $12

Child/Senior – $8

Adult Weekly Booklet – $50

Child/Senior Weekly Booklet – $35

Carnival Wristbands – $30

GATE ENRTY PRICING

Adult – $15

Child/Senior – $10

(Children under 6 get in FREE)

SPECIAL EVENT PRICING

Michelob Ultra Workout

Aug 05, 2023 | 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
$15.00 – Must be 21 and purchased in advance. Includes Saturday admission to Wyoming’s Big Show – workout with celebrity trainer, Michelob Ultra after workout, Michelob Ultra swag bag.

JOIN MICHELOB ULTRA MOVEMENT

CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)

Wristbands – $40

Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)

Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30

Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

  
Paid Legal Notice - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like post a legal notice similar to this, get in touch at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 29

SweetwaterNOW News Show: SweetwaterNOW Acquired by The Radio Network

SweetwaterNOW News Show: SweetwaterNOW Acquired by The Radio Network

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 28

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 28