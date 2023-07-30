Get In-The-Know for Wyoming’s Big Show!

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK August 1st – 5th.
Here is a rundown of ticket info, dates and times to get you all set up for fair-time fun at the 2023 Wyoming Big Show.
GENERAL SCHEDULES
Exhibit Hall Hours
Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2nd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Midway Hours
Tuesday, August 1st: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
Wednesday, August 2nd thru Saturday, August 5th: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight
Carnival Hours
Tuesday, August 1st 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2nd 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- pay one price
Thursday, August 3rd: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!
Friday, August 4th: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 5th 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE LOCATIONS
SweetwaterEvents.com
www.sweetwaterevents.com
Wyoming’s Big Show
*Fair Store
Daily ticket prices include ALL daily entertainment including concerts.
➡️ VIEW DAILY ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP HERE!
➡️ VIEW NIGHTLY CONCERT LINEUP HERE!
PRESALE PRICING
Adult – $12
Child/Senior – $8
Adult Weekly Booklet – $50
Child/Senior Weekly Booklet – $35
Carnival Wristbands – $30
GATE ENRTY PRICING
Adult – $15
Child/Senior – $10
(Children under 6 get in FREE)
SPECIAL EVENT PRICING
Michelob Ultra Workout
Aug 05, 2023 | 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
$15.00 – Must be 21 and purchased in advance. Includes Saturday admission to Wyoming’s Big Show – workout with celebrity trainer, Michelob Ultra after workout, Michelob Ultra swag bag.
CARNIVAL PRICING (August 1st – August 5th)
Wristbands – $40
Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)
Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30
Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!
