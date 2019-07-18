Get In-The-Know on The NOW for Wyoming’s Big Show!

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK July 27th-August 3rd.

Here is a rundown of ticket info, dates and times to get you all set up for fair-time fun at the 2019 Wyoming Big Show.

GENERAL SCHEDULES

Exhibit Hall Hours

Tuesday, July 30: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31 thru Saturday, August 3: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway Hours

Tuesday, July 30: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Wednesday, July 31 thru Saturday, August 3: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight

Carnival Hours

Tuesday, July 30 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 31: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.

*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- $15 pay one price



Thursday, August 1: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!



Friday, August 2: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



Saturday, August 3 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight



Alcohol and Tobacco Free Hours: Wednesday, July 31 to Friday, August 2 from open until 5 p.m.

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE LOCATIONS

Weekly admission passes and Carnival passes are only available in advance and must be purchased by Friday, July 27.

*Purchase of RV spaces, weekly fair admission booklets, raffle tickets, and carnival wristbands.

PRESALE PRICING (until July 26th)

Adult – $12



Child/Senior – $7



Adult Weekly Booklet – $50



Child/Senior Weekly Booklet – $25



Carnival Wristbands – $20-$22

GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 30th-August 3rd)

Adult – $15



Child/Senior – $9



(Children under 6 get in FREE)

CARNIVAL PRICING (July 30th-August 3rd)

Wristbands – $30



Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)



Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30



Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!

