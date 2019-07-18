Get In-The-Know on The NOW for Wyoming’s Big Show!

Wyoming’s Big Show is BACK July 27th-August 3rd.
Here is a rundown of ticket info, dates and times to get you all set up for fair-time fun at the 2019 Wyoming Big Show.
GENERAL SCHEDULES
Exhibit Hall Hours
Tuesday, July 30: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31 thru Saturday, August 3: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Midway Hours
Tuesday, July 30: 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
Wednesday, July 31 thru Saturday, August 3: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 midnight
Carnival Hours
Tuesday, July 30 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31: 12:00 noon to 11:00 p.m.
*12:00 noon- 5 p.m.- $15 pay one price
Thursday, August 1: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
**Buddy Night- 2 for 1, (5-7 p.m.) buddy must be present, good all night!
Friday, August 2: 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 3 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight
Alcohol and Tobacco Free Hours: Wednesday, July 31 to Friday, August 2 from open until 5 p.m.
ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE LOCATIONS
Sweetwater Events Complex
3320 Yellowstone Road
Rock Springs, WY 82901
307-352-6789
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Green River Chamber
1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way
Green River, WY 82935
307-875-5711
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
Rock Springs Chamber
1897 Dewar Drive
Rock Springs, WY 82901
307-362-3771
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
SweetwaterEvents.com
www.sweetwaterevents.com
Wyoming’s Big Show
*Fair Store
Weekly admission passes and Carnival passes are only available in advance and must be purchased by Friday, July 27.
*Purchase of RV spaces, weekly fair admission booklets, raffle tickets, and carnival wristbands.
PRESALE PRICING (until July 26th)
Adult – $12
Child/Senior – $7
Adult Weekly Booklet – $50
Child/Senior Weekly Booklet – $25
Carnival Wristbands – $20-$22
GATE ENRTY PRICING (July 30th-August 3rd)
Adult – $15
Child/Senior – $9
(Children under 6 get in FREE)
CARNIVAL PRICING (July 30th-August 3rd)
Wristbands – $30
Tokens – $1 (each ride takes 3-5 tokens)
Buddy Day – Wristbands 2 for $30
Follow along with SweetwaterNOW during fair week as we bring you real-time event coverage and updates!
