Get in the Spirit at the Annual Home & Holiday Show

The Annual Home and Holiday Show is scheduled to kick off on November 14th-16th at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Friday the 14th 5-9 PM, Saturday the 15th 10 AM – 6 PM, Sunday the 16th 10 AM – 3 PM

This year’s event will be FREE to the public with FREE Wyoming Raised gift bags filled with goodies, discounts, & samples from participating businesses for the first 100 people through the door!

1 per family, please.

November 14th – 16th, 2025

Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More Event Details

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Chance to win $1,000 Christmas cash ($500 on Saturday & $500 on Sunday) $1 tickets can be bought at the door. All money collected for the raffle will be donated to 3-year-old Nelise Montgomery in her fight against Leukemia.

Chance to win $100 show cash to spend with vendors. 3 winners. Like the Holiday Show Facebook Page and invite friends to be entered.

Free photo with Santa from Authentic by Fitz Imagery

Win a $200 chamber gift card (1 boy & 1 girl ages 12 & under can register to win at the show)

Concessions and turkey dinner by Street Meats and Jitter’s Coffee

Over 100 booths see the full list of vendors

Home and Holiday Show

and more!

For more information, contact Debi at 307-752-5359 or visit our Facebook page!