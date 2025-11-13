Get in the Spirit at the Annual Home & Holiday Show

The Annual Home and Holiday Show is scheduled to kick off on November 14th-16th at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Friday the 14th 5-9 PM, Saturday the 15th 10 AM – 6 PM, Sunday the 16th 10 AM – 3 PM
This year’s event will be FREE to the public with FREE Wyoming Raised gift bags filled with goodies, discounts, & samples from participating businesses for the first 100 people through the door!
1 per family, please.
November 14th – 16th, 2025
Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More Event Details
- Chance to win $1,000 Christmas cash ($500 on Saturday & $500 on Sunday) $1 tickets can be bought at the door. All money collected for the raffle will be donated to 3-year-old Nelise Montgomery in her fight against Leukemia.
- Chance to win $100 show cash to spend with vendors. 3 winners. Like the Holiday Show Facebook Page and invite friends to be entered.
- Free photo with Santa from Authentic by Fitz Imagery
- Win a $200 chamber gift card (1 boy & 1 girl ages 12 & under can register to win at the show)
- Concessions and turkey dinner by Street Meats and Jitter’s Coffee
- Over 100 booths see the full list of vendors
Home and Holiday Show
and more!
For more information, contact Debi at 307-752-5359 or visit our Facebook page!