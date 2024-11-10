Get in the Spirit at the Annual Home & Holiday Show

The Annual Home and Holiday Show is scheduled to kick off November 15th-17th at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Friday the 15th 5-9 PM, Saturday the 16th 10 AM – 6 PM, Sunday the 17th 10 AM – 3 PM

This year’s event will be FREE to the public with FREE Wyoming Raised gift bags filled with goodies, discounts, & samples from participating businesses for the first 100 people through the door!

1 per family, please.

More Event Details

We will be giving $300 in Show Cash away at the Wyoming Home & Holiday Show!!

You could also win $1000 in Cash ($500 Saturday and $500 Sunday) every $1 you donate will get a raffle ticket for a chance to win. The more you donate the more chances to win.

In honor of Veteran’s Day – All donations will be used to buy needed items to send to over to our troops for Holidays.

WIN A $200 Chamber gift certificate (1 Boy and 1 Girl age 12 and under can register to win

Free Cooking with Santa

VENDORS

307 Clothing – Stalick Brothers LLC

A Little Of Everything 618

Aerus Electrolux

Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic

Arctic Sweets

Authentic By Fitz Imagery

Backyard BarnsBargainMart / ToyTown

Bartels

Bath Fitter

Bennett Marketplace

Beverly Hills Innovation E

Big Bamboo

Bitter Creek Forge 307 LLC

Black Gold Jelly Company

Brenda Dodd Origami Owl

Chicken Alley

Completely Nuts

CreatorCreatedCreate

Cub Scout Pack 8

Cutie Stuffinz

Dapper Destinations Travel

DeadOn Studios

Deborah Hanson

Dickey’s

Evergreen – Rocky Mountain Power

Everyday Chalk with Erika & Ginny Koshar

Fidelis Wealth Advisors LLC

Green River Basin Soapworks

Healthcare Extraordinaire

Hidden Harmony Creations

HiDow (NYA RETAIL INC.)

Holy Smokes!

Jeans Things

Jitters Coffee

KandI Jo’s Krafty Kreations/ B’s Batty Creations

K-Designers

KD’s Treasure Box

Laser Forged

Luis Calderon

Made to Life Studios

Madi’s Tasty Creations

Maria Guzman

Michael Conner

Mike’s Rustic Wood Creations

Miracle League of Sweetwater County Wyoming

Model Sign

Mom’s for Liberty



Mountain Attire

My Minx Blankets

Natures Touch Skincare

Nina Zorina Jewelry Design, Inc

Northern Tines

Ocean Water Spa’s & Boutique

On The Rocks and Minerals

Paper Pie formerly Usborne Books

Pour Ta Coffee

Powers of Water

Puruh’ Arts

Quinoa Good

Red Aspen

Redfern Enterprises Inc

Reflections in Metal LLC

Renewal by Andersen

Ricky’s Sweet Sips

Rocky Mountain Family Fire LLC

Rocky Mountain Sewer Pros

Rosecottagescentd

RS Boys Soccer Team

Rushmore Furniture & Appliance

Scentsy

Scheay Menagerie

Shapes Cota Crafts

Bonnie’s Christmas Crafts

Sinful by Jamie

Spice ExchangeStacy’s Sheets & Gifts

Superior Sleep Experience

Sweetwater Heritage Co.

T Bee S Pollination dba Hat Six Honey

Terri Kleinlein

That Salsa Guy

The Bike And Trike

Tipsy Tees

Todd Sherwood Gallery

Ubaldo Ventura

Union Wireless

Water of Life, LLC/Hague/Aerus

Westfork Sales

Wholesale Direct Blinds

Wyoming Artisan Art

Wyoming Frames & Photography

Wyoming Raised Apparel & Gifts

Wyoming Wildflower

WyoTV

Yolo Holdings LLC / Professional Wine Openers

ZuCru Tupperware by Nikki

and more!

For more information contact Debi at 307-752-5359