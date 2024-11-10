Get in the Spirit at the Annual Home & Holiday Show

The Annual Home and Holiday Show is scheduled to kick off November 15th-17th at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Friday the 15th 5-9 PM, Saturday the 16th 10 AM – 6 PM, Sunday the 17th 10 AM – 3 PM
This year’s event will be FREE to the public with FREE Wyoming Raised gift bags filled with goodies, discounts, & samples from participating businesses for the first 100 people through the door!
1 per family, please.
More Event Details
- We will be giving $300 in Show Cash away at the Wyoming Home & Holiday Show!!
- You could also win $1000 in Cash ($500 Saturday and $500 Sunday) every $1 you donate will get a raffle ticket for a chance to win. The more you donate the more chances to win.
- In honor of Veteran’s Day – All donations will be used to buy needed items to send to over to our troops for Holidays.
- WIN A $200 Chamber gift certificate (1 Boy and 1 Girl age 12 and under can register to win
- Free Cooking with Santa
VENDORS
307 Clothing – Stalick Brothers LLC
A Little Of Everything 618
Aerus Electrolux
Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic
Arctic Sweets
Authentic By Fitz Imagery
Backyard BarnsBargainMart / ToyTown
Bartels
Bath Fitter
Bennett Marketplace
Beverly Hills Innovation E
Big Bamboo
Bitter Creek Forge 307 LLC
Black Gold Jelly Company
Brenda Dodd Origami Owl
Chicken Alley
Completely Nuts
CreatorCreatedCreate
Cub Scout Pack 8
Cutie Stuffinz
Dapper Destinations Travel
DeadOn Studios
Deborah Hanson
Dickey’s
Evergreen – Rocky Mountain Power
Everyday Chalk with Erika & Ginny Koshar
Fidelis Wealth Advisors LLC
Green River Basin Soapworks
Healthcare Extraordinaire
Hidden Harmony Creations
HiDow (NYA RETAIL INC.)
Holy Smokes!
Jeans Things
Jitters Coffee
KandI Jo’s Krafty Kreations/ B’s Batty Creations
K-Designers
KD’s Treasure Box
Laser Forged
Luis Calderon
Made to Life Studios
Madi’s Tasty Creations
Maria Guzman
Michael Conner
Mike’s Rustic Wood Creations
Miracle League of Sweetwater County Wyoming
Model Sign
Mom’s for Liberty
Mountain Attire
My Minx Blankets
Natures Touch Skincare
Nina Zorina Jewelry Design, Inc
Northern Tines
Ocean Water Spa’s & Boutique
On The Rocks and Minerals
Paper Pie formerly Usborne Books
Pour Ta Coffee
Powers of Water
Puruh’ Arts
Quinoa Good
Red Aspen
Redfern Enterprises Inc
Reflections in Metal LLC
Renewal by Andersen
Ricky’s Sweet Sips
Rocky Mountain Family Fire LLC
Rocky Mountain Sewer Pros
Rosecottagescentd
RS Boys Soccer Team
Rushmore Furniture & Appliance
Scentsy
Scheay Menagerie
Shapes Cota Crafts
Bonnie’s Christmas Crafts
Sinful by Jamie
Spice ExchangeStacy’s Sheets & Gifts
Superior Sleep Experience
Sweetwater Heritage Co.
T Bee S Pollination dba Hat Six Honey
Terri Kleinlein
That Salsa Guy
The Bike And Trike
Tipsy Tees
Todd Sherwood Gallery
Ubaldo Ventura
Union Wireless
Water of Life, LLC/Hague/Aerus
Westfork Sales
Wholesale Direct Blinds
Wyoming Artisan Art
Wyoming Frames & Photography
Wyoming Raised Apparel & Gifts
Wyoming Wildflower
WyoTV
Yolo Holdings LLC / Professional Wine Openers
ZuCru Tupperware by Nikki
and more!
For more information contact Debi at 307-752-5359