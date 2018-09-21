Get Involved in Diaper Need Awareness Week 2018

SWEETWATER COUNTY– United Way of Southwest Wyoming is promoting Diaper Need Awareness Week, September 24th through September 30th, with a community diaper drive.

Collected diapers will be dispersed through the Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County.



About the Community Diaper Bank

The Community Diaper Bank accepts new and opened packages of diapers in all sizes as well as wipes.

Drop off locations in Rock Springs: White Mountain Library, Rock Springs Library, Rocky Mountain Bank, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, and Powertrust.

Drop off locations in Green River: Sweetwater County Library and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.

“Last year, the Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County distributed 60,031 diapers in our community,” stated Kelly Frink, Executive Director of United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

“Each year we continue to see diaper need rise in Sweetwater County. Diaper Need Awareness Week allows us to get information out to individuals in need as well as, educate the community of the need. The Community Diaper Bank is supported through diaper drives and monetary donations.”





Over 330 Families Use the Community Diaper Bank Last Year

Diaper need is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or toddler clean, dry and healthy. Over 330 families used the Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County in 2017.

Through a partnership with the Foodbank of Sweetwater County, any family in need can receive one package of diapers per child during Food Bank distribution days in both Green River and Rock Springs.



About Diaper Need Awareness Week

Diaper Need Awareness Week is a collaboration between the Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County and the National Diaper Bank Network to help address diaper need in our community.

Proclamations were signed by Green River Mayor, Pete Rust and Rock Springs Mayor, Carl Demshar to show support for this event. Diaper Need Awareness Week recognizes that small things like diapers can affect big things, such as a family’s physical, mental and economic wellbeing.

“Families in need fall short an average of 19 diapers each month. Because of the community’s support we continue to close the diaper need gap in our community,” said Frink.





Get Involved

To get involved or for more information, contact Shelley Richno at 362-5003 or srichno@swunitedway.org.